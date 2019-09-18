September 6, 1957 - September 15, 2019
Rhonda passed away in Albany at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House at the age of 62.
Rhonda was born in Portland, Oregon to Harland and Georgie Proffitt. In 1960, the family moved to Baker, Oregon until 1968 when the family moved to Albany. Rhonda graduated from South Albany High School in 1975 and then went to L.B.C.C. for classes in accounting, payroll and general business.
She married Clifford Mann in 1980 and they had two children, Tyler in 1984 and Brandon in 1987. Rhonda and Cliff later divorced.
She worked at Hewlett Packard from 1980 to 2009 in accounting and payroll then as an administrative assistant.
In June of 1991, Rhonda was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy and radiation. She was a cancer survivor. In 2007, she was diagnosed with Dementia and has now lost her long-life battle with this disease.
She enjoyed reading, sewing, traveling, working in the yard, playing bunco and the love of her cats.
You have free articles remaining.
Rhonda is survived by her sons, Tyler Mann and wife, Maggie and Brandon Mann; brother Douglas Proffitt and wife, Yvonne; sisters, Debra Haile and husband, Jerry and Sandra Cox and husband, Brad; and three grandchildren; Brandon, Quinn and Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Rhonda's smile and laughter will be dearly missed by all.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at the funeral home followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. A reception will follow the service with a graveside to follow at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House or the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
To send flowers to the family of Rhonda Mann, please visit Tribute Store.