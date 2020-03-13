December 24, 1958 — March 1, 2020

Rhonda Denise Waslien, age 61, of Rockwall, Texas, passed away on March 1st, 2020. She fought a long battle and never gave up. She was born December 24, 1958, in Corvallis, to Garald Wilson and Betty Young. Rhonda was a loving wife and mother, as well as a large part of her family tribe.

Born in Oregon, her heart was bound to nature and she loved to explore and hike! Her favorite hiking spots were Silver Creek Falls and Marys Peak. She loved the ocean too.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She loved to work with her hands, whether crafting, cooking, sewing, or organizing. In her younger years, she was a great poet and wrote a plethora of stage plays. Over the years, she handmade dozens of Halloween costumes, dresses, clothes and jewelry. Once, she even sewed custom Belle and Snow White Disney princess costumes so that her daughters could feel especially magical on their trip to Disneyland. At times, she could even be found singing to the family animals as if she was a Disney princess herself.