March 9, 1970 - January 15, 2022

Rex William Graham was born on March 9, 1970 in Eugene, Oregon to Donald R. and Clara Grace Graham, and went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2022.

Rex graduated from Siuslaw High School (Florence, Oregon) and Arizona State University.

Rex is survived by his mother and stepfather, Clara and Art Carlson (of Corvallis); his fiance Janine Terry (of Aliso Viejo, California); brothers Guy Graham (of Albany), Jay Graham (of Springfield) and Tod Graham (of Florence); sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and great-nephews.

Rex was much loved, and his unexpected passing has been both shocking and heartbreaking to his family and those who knew and loved him.

Rex's memorial/celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Valley Christian Center, 577 Scravel Hill Rd, Albany, OR 97322. Contact McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services for additional information: www.mchenryfuneralhome.com