June 22, 1951 – May 21, 2020

Rex Marvin Fisher, 68, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas after a valiant battle against cancer. He was born on June 22, 1951 in Dallas, Oregon to Dan J. Fisher and Jeanette L. (Boyer) Fisher.

He was an ordained minister and pastored in Montana, Georgia, and London, England. Rex loved to hunt, fish, go to the beach, and hang out on the back porch with his beloved wife and family.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his brother, Max.

Rex is survived by his wife, Marla Fisher; sisters, Connie Dougherty and Dawna Clarke; his daughter, Rachel and husband Micah; his son Joel and wife Joan; his son Micah and wife Tina; his son Caleb and wife Connie; his grandchildren: Anna, Josie, Honor, Colton, Charlie, Hope, and Hosea.

He was a great man who leaves behind a family who loves him dearly and a legacy that lives on in his wife, children, grandchildren, and the hearts of everyone who was blessed to have known him.

