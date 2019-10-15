September 25, 1955 — August 23, 2019
Reverend Michael Dean McBride, beloved husband, family man, pastor and friend made his journey into heaven on August 23, 2019 in Corvallis, following a nine month fight with cancer.
Mike was born in Pineland, Texas and was the youngest of 14 children born to Bill and Dovie McBride.
He met the love of his life, Deborah Lynne McBride in 1976. They married the following summer on June 11, 1977 at New Hope Center Pentecostal Church of God. After they married, together, they had four children, daughter, Lisa McBride (Clay) and two children, Bailey and MaKenzie of Corvallis; daughter, Becky Seim (Dan) and two children, Kyra and Henry of Bend; Katie (Josh) and daughter, Jordeyn of Alsea, Oregon and Matthew (Stephany) and two children, Georgia and Penelope of Corvallis.
Mike worked for Philomath Forest Products as the shipping supervisor from 1981 until they closed in 1996. After years in the lumber industry, he joined his nephews in their family’s drilling and blasting business for commercial land development and residential home construction.
In the summer of 1998, Mike became an associate pastor at New Hope Center Pentecostal Church of God. The same church his in-laws had pastored since 1974. Mike had the privilege to pastor along-side his father-in-law, Reverend Charles Loftis. Mike served the church proudly throughout his fight with cancer until the week before his passing.
Mike loved many things in life. He loved hard work, he loved fishing, he loved his wife and his kids and he really loved his grandbabies! He loved music and singing, he loved antiques and collecting. He loved roller coasters and road trips. In his younger years, he loved a shady game of basketball (he was short and liked to cheat) but above all he loved his Jesus and the promise of salvation.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debbie; his children, Michael, Lisa, Becky, Katie, Matt and their spouses; sisters, Bonnie (Jim), Carolyn (Donald),Tina, Kaye (Bud), Donita (Ron), Patsy (Jim); brothers, Eugene, Ray (Earline), Terry (Lorie); brothers-in-law, Chuck Loftis (Kelly) and Mike Loftis (Hope); sisters-in-law, Kaye Loftis (Roy), Deanne Reiman (Ed), Michelle Corley and several dozen nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Dovie; brothers, Jack and Cooter McBride; and sisters, Leanne McBride and Joyce Sellers.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at New Hope Center, 6225 SW Philomath Blvd, Corvallis.
McHenry Funeral Home assisted with arrangement.