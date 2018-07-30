August 25, 1957 — July 22, 2018
Rev. Lynn M. Ford was born August 25, 1957 to Olen G. and Geneva B. Ford in Lebanon.
He died July 22, 2018 in Woodland, Washington.
Lynn graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1975 and studied at Western School of Floral Design. He continued studying business and floristry at Mt. Hood Community College where he received his Associate of Science degree in 1977. He meant to pursue his Bachelor's at OSU, but God called him into ministry. After a semester at OSU, he transferred to George Fox University where he graduated with his Bachelor's in 1982. He then went on to receive his Master of Divinity from Western Evangelical Seminary in 1984.
He was an associate pastor at both Salem Evangelical Church and East Vancouver Evangelical Church. He was then a music and education minister at Hillcrest Church Nazarene.
He worked as a JSR Marketing Representative for Washington State Employment Security from January 1988 until August 1998.
He married Gwendolyn Diane Lawrence on November 6, 1993 in Portland.
He became senior pastor at the Woodland Nazarene Church in March 1998 until he retired in March of 2016.
Survivors include wife, Gwendolyn; sons, Justin of Woodland and Ben of Amboy; daughters, Geneva and Holly, both of Woodland; brothers, Olen, Jr. of Decatur, Alabama, Darryl of Gold Hill, Gale of Lebanon, David and Dennis of Bend, and Olney of Beaverton; sisters, Wilda Sprinkle of White City, Carol Bisson of Azalea, Nancy Galdabini of Drain, and Dolores Smith of Lebanon; three grandsons; and one granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by parents, Olen and Geneva; brothers Buford and Jess; sister, Clyda Miller; and first wife, Susan Marie Pope.
A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. on August 11 at Liberty Bible Church in Vancouver, Washington.
