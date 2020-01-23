Retired Senior State Trooper Robert Gregory

May 28, 1944 — January 19, 2020
Robert “Bob” Wallace Gregory was born May 28, 1944 in Battleground Washington to Wallace and Marjory Gregory. Bob graduated from Sumner High School in 1962 and joined the U.S. Air Force that same year. While in the Air Force he was stationed in Alaska and Camp Adair. Bob was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1967.
While stationed at Camp Adair he met Marilyn Sullivan and got married December 14, 1968. This last December they celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. After leaving the U.S. Air Force he went to work at Safeway in Albany. In 1970, Bob enrolled at Salem Tech, which is now known as Chemeketa Community College with the goal of getting a job in law enforcement. In 1973, they moved from Monmouth to Newport to start his career as a State Trooper for the Oregon State Police. In 1981, he transferred to the Corvallis patrol office. In 1993, the Corvallis office closed and he transferred to the Albany office and became a resident Trooper in Benton County allowing him to be one of the first troopers to have a take home vehicle. He retired from the Oregon State Police in 1998 after serving 25 years as a Senior State Trooper.
He loved golfing with friends within his law enforcement family. He also spent lots of time with his family on camping trips. Bob and Marilyn were foster parents to over 200 foster children over a 22-year span as foster parents in Lincoln and Benton Counties. Two of these children, Deborah and Patrick, became lifetime family members.
Preceding him in death are his father Wallace Gregory and mother Marjory Rosser.
Missing him is his wife Marilyn Gregory of Corvallis; sister Judy Bell (Joe) of Entiat, Washington; sons Duane Gregory (Mendy) of Mansfield, Texas, David Gregory (Amanda) of Fairview, Oregon; daughter Kristin Ramsey (Scott) of Philomath; foster daughter Deborah Quinn of Corvallis and foster son Patrick Cessnun and three grandchildren, Shayla Ramsey, Celine Ramsey and Dax Gregory.
Bob spent a lot of time along the ocean shore in Newport and hiked Mount St. Helens with his sons. His ashes will be spread at these locations at a later date.