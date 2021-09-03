September 26, 1946 – September 1, 2021
Renee C. Alley, 74, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2021.
Renee was born in the city of Harvey, North Dakota on September 26, 1946 to Douglas and Rita Kemmer. Renee graduated from high school in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, and then pursued nursing school at St. Mary's in Rochester, Minnesota. After graduation she and a few girlfriends went out west (Portland, Oregon) in pursuit of employment as a nurse. There she met Richard Alley and married in 1970. Then they returned to Minnesota for Richard's internship in general surgery, 1972-1973. After Richard's internship they moved back to Portland, Oregon to Plum Drive to be exact. They later moved to Lebanon, Oregon in 1979 and remained living there. Renee was an office R.N. for her husband for many years. During this time, Renee and Richard had four children and adopted eight more.
Renee is survived by her husband Richard, children: Marla Alley (husband Matt Droege), Rachel Alley (husband Brian Waters), Shannon Alley (husband Kyle Carlson), Douglas Alley (wife Mary Beth), Lauren Alley (husband Michael Skarda), Mariah Alley, Brandon Alley, Shane Alley, Damon Alley, and Amarie Alley. Renee has two younger living siblings, Cheryl Cannon and Ward Kemmer. Renee also has nine grandchildren.
Renee enjoyed several activities that included baking, reading, working out, and holding and cuddling with babies. Also, she enjoyed canning and she was such a good listener and touched so many with that attribute.
In lieu of gifts and/or flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany, Oregon, St. Edward's Catholic Church in Lebanon, Oregon, Catholic Relief Services, or the Alzheimer's Association.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.