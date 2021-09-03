Renee C. Alley

Renee was born in the city of Harvey, North Dakota on September 26, 1946 to Douglas and Rita Kemmer. Renee graduated from high school in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, and then pursued nursing school at St. Mary's in Rochester, Minnesota. After graduation she and a few girlfriends went out west (Portland, Oregon) in pursuit of employment as a nurse. There she met Richard Alley and married in 1970. Then they returned to Minnesota for Richard's internship in general surgery, 1972-1973. After Richard's internship they moved back to Portland, Oregon to Plum Drive to be exact. They later moved to Lebanon, Oregon in 1979 and remained living there. Renee was an office R.N. for her husband for many years. During this time, Renee and Richard had four children and adopted eight more.