July 7, 1920 – May 24, 2019
Rena “Kathryn” Robertson, 98, of Lebanon died Friday, at Timberwood Court in Albany.
Kathryn was born July 22, 1920 in Lebanon the daughter of Henry and Velma (Buchner) Bohlken. Kathryn resided in Lebanon all her life and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1938.
Following graduation, Kathryn worked at Groves Hardware in Lebanon and The First National Bank in Albany.
She married Claude Robertson on March 20, 1948. They raised two children Kay and Dave. She enjoyed attending their church and school functions, especially Kay’s piano and dance recitals and Dave’s basketball and baseball games as a player and later as a coach.
She was active in her community where she served as a Girl Scout Leader, PTA officer and member of the Hospital Auxiliary.
Kathryn was a member of the Lebanon First Christian Church and served in many capacities. She loved teaching kindergarten classes for many years, served as an officer in the Christian Women’s Fellowship, and was the wedding Coordinator for over 20 years.
She and Claude always enjoyed having a beautiful yard and spent countless hours raising cut-flowers which she arranged into gorgeous bouquets for the family home. She loved to help her daughter and son with interior decorating and landscape projects around their homes. She also loved to entertain at family holiday functions and summer barbeques.
In retirement, Kathryn enjoyed traveling with family visiting numerous State and National Parks, the Midwest States for World War II Reunions and trips around the West Coast. She loved to spend time at the family condo in Neskowin, where she loved to wade in the water while walking the beach. She could sit and enjoy for hours the view from the deck watching children play in the water and sand.
Kathryn taught her friends and family numerous lessons that will always be cherished. She had a strong work ethic and was a service to others. She was kind, compassionate and empathetic. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Dr. Tracy Hume, The Oaks at Lebanon and many friends for their loving care.
Kathryn is survived by her son, Dave of Dallas; four nieces and five nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Claude; daughter Kay; her parents; sister Marceil Drechsler and brother John Bohlken.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Lebanon First Christian Church. Private burial will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Lebanon First Christian Church or Doernbecher Children's Hospital and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, Oregon 97355.