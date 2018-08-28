February 23, 1929 — August 21, 2018
Jean Smith, 89, of Lebanon, died Tuesday at Evergreen Hospice House.
She was born in Farmington, Arkansas, to William and Anna (Davis) Lasley.
She and her husband, Garland, moved to Oregon as newlyweds in 1947 and settled in Lebanon. She was a telephone switchboard operator and later worked for Pacific Northwest Bell in sales. In the early years at the switchboard, she connected calls by inserting a phone cord into the proper circuit to connect the parties and complete the call.
Jean was a member of Lebanon First Baptist Church. She adored her family especially her grandsons. She was the epitome of self-sacrificing love and had a servant’s heart.
Jean is survived by son, Michael Smith of Portland; daughter, Pam Teschner of Lebanon; grandsons, Mark Teschner of Lebanon and Eric Teschner serving in the Army; great-granddaughter Cora Teschner and great-grandson Evan Teschner, both of Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by her husband; father; and mother.
A private service will be held at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.