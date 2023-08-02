CORVALLIS - Reid Arthur Ischinger, 52, of Corvallis, Oregon, passed away on May 26, 2023. After a brief but intense battle with cancer, he died at home surrounded by love.

Reid was brilliant and his charm came from a genuine curiosity about the world and everyone in it. His taste for the weird and wacky gave him a delightful sense of humor that never ceased to surprise us. Like those of us he left behind, he had a deep love for art, music, movies, pets, and air conditioning.

In recent years, Reid worked hard to overcome addiction and was in the process of repairing the relationships he wrecked. He just ran out of time.

Reid is survived by his son, Sandis Ischinger, and his stepchildren: Nevele Woodhouse and Max Woodhouse, as well as his mother, Julie Ischinger; his sister, Allison Schanaman; his former wife, Stacy Wight, and his sweetheart, Kristin Bruckner. He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Ischinger.

Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Reid's life on August 11th at 7:00 at the Rotary Shelter in Willamette Park. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to make donations to the Corvallis Daytime Drop-In Center in Reid's memory.