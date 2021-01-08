Reginal Mathis

September 2, 1943 – December 24, 2020

Reginal "Wayne" Mathis, 77, passed away on December 24, 2020 from heart failure. Even though a failing heart took him away from this world, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all that knew him.

Wayne grew up in Converse, South Carolina and moved to Oregon when he was 14. He worked for N.W. Natural Gas, Oremet, and a majority of his career at Wah Chang in Millersburg. He married his beautiful wife in 1963.

Wayne is survived by his wife Angelena "Jeannette," his three children, Jennifer, Jesse, and Sara and was a proud Papa to Jesse E., Jaden, Kaedry, Isis, Chahaleh, Logan, Parker and Madison. He was preceded in death by his sister Karen and grandson Zachary. His love of camping, fishing and being outdoors will continue on through the lives of his family.

There will be a funeral for Wayne at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Fisher Funeral Home in Albany. We hope to be able to welcome all friends and family, but State of Oregon Guidelines for capacity will need to be followed. Updates to those limitations will be provided to the family as they become available. Online remembrances may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.