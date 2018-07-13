February 6, 1925 — July 5, 2018
Regina Wolf was born in 1925 in Grossprobstdorf, Romania, and immigrated to the US from Linz, Austria, in 1955.
Regina Wolf passed away at home in Three Forks, Montana, on July 5, 2018.
Regina, her husband Kurt, and young son Reinhard settled in Corvallis, where Regina lived for 62 years.
In the spring of 2017, she moved to Montana to be with her son Kurt and daughter-in-law Susanna.
Regi was an active member of Zion Lutheran, Shepherd of the Valley, Calvin Presbyterian, and Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Regina was best known for her culinary delights and her love for Jesus. She was a wonderful cook/baker and enjoyed sharing gifts from her kitchen. After moving to Samaritan Village, Regi enjoyed walking to the OSU Covered Bridge and bird watching.
Survivors include sons, Reinhard Wolf of Gresham, Oregon and Kurt A. and daughter-in-law, Susanna Wolf of Three Forks, Montana; daughter, Lizz and son-in-law, Greg Smith of Lake Forest, California; sister, Herta Hoggatt of Santa Clara, California; brother, Michael Ludwig of Germany; nieces Louise McAtee, Jeanette Hoggatt, and Tina Keller; and grandsons, Brian and Paul Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kurt O. Wolf; and brothers, Hans and Fred Ludwig.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 6, at the Calvin Presbyterian Church in Corvallis.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Foundation of America.
K & L Mortuaries, Inc of Three Forks, Montana, are handling arrangements.
