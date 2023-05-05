Rebecca (Becky) Pieper, age 75, of Albany, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023. The daughter of Cliff and Eileen Cronin, she was born in Eugene, Oregon. Becky graduated from Sheldon High School in 1966 and in the following year she went to business school in Portland, Oregon.

Becky worked in the restaurant business while attending LBCC to become a Dental Assistant. Upon completion she worked in dentistry for 40 plus years, mostly front office as Financial Manager.

Becky enjoyed women's bible studies, travel, camping, gardening, reading and being a blessing to her family and others.

She is preceded in death by her brothers Dale and Don.

She is survived by her husband Bobby, children, grandchildren, numerous nieces, and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. Heaven received another angel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home in Albany on June 10th at 1:00 p.m.