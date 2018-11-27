May 8, 1941 — November 18, 2018
Reba (Hines) Treichel died on November 18 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. She passed away, peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on May 8, 1941 in Hazelwood, North Carolina to Zeb and Nannie Bell Woody.
In January of 1947, when she was six years old, Reba and her brother Jake and their dad and mom moved to Beaver, Washington, where she attended elementary and junior high school. The family moved to Philomath in 1958, where she briefly attended Philomath High School her senior year. She moved back to Forks and graduated from Forks High School in 1959.
After graduation she moved to Philomath, where she met and married Eldon Lee Hines on October 24, 1959 in Philomath, and they remained happily together for 33 years until Eldon’s death.
She married Emmett Treichel on May 16, 1998 in Reno, Nevada and they resided in Forks until his death, whereby she moved to Monroe, Oregon.
Reba spent her life in devotion to loving her family and serving others. She was a homemaker and worked a number of jobs serving people, including in home health care and working as an aide for kids with special needs for the Corvallis School District. She also worked for Good Samaritan Hospital in the cafeteria. After Eldon’s passing, she became the administrator at Tri Center Homes, a Corvallis foster home for troubled teenage girls.
Reba also had a ministry where she created 3x5 cards with inspirational sayings and Bible verses and gave them out to whomever she came in contact with. Her cards encouraged and touched many lives throughout her years and continue to do so today.
She is survived by her brother, Jake Woody (Carol) of Manteca, California; four children, Darryl of Mesa, Arizona (Tana), Jacquie Stiles of Phoenix, Arizona (Rory), Rick of Gilbert, Arizona and Teresa Young of Monroe (Jay); six grandchildren, JJ Hines-Steiner and Julianne Hines, Ryan Olsen and Ashley (Olsen) Hite and Trevor and Cody Young; and three great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Trayce and Oakley Hite. She also has three stepchildren, Jeff Treichel (Christine) of Forks, Julie Goldie (Brian) of Wenatchee, Washington and Austin Case of Spokane, Washington; eight step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Eldon on February 16, 1992 and second husband, Emmett on September 16, 2016.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany.
