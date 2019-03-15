January 25, 1930 — March 8, 2019
Raymond Stephenson, on the morning of March 8, 2019, Dad passed away at home and was reunited with Mom in Heaven, after living a fulfilling 89 years.
Ray was born January 25, 1930 to Raymond and Beulah Stephenson in Murray, Iowa. He had two older sisters, Lucille and Christine.
At 19, he pursued a career in banking, beginning in the Proof Department. Forty six years later, he retired as President and CEO of Citizens Bank in Corvallis.
On June 10, 1953, he married the love of his life, Genevieve. They spent many years in Port Angeles, Washington and Corvallis, before relocating to Libby, Montana, to be close to family.
They formed many new and rewarding friendships. Their friends on McMillan Mountain Road and Libby Christian Church will be forever remembered.
Ray was preceded in death by Genny in 2014.
He is survived by three children, Rod (Sue) Stephenson, Larry (Diana) Stephenson and Tammie (Dale) Sabine; seven grandchildren; and 14 great- grandchildren.
Please remember him by donating to the Libby Christian Church Food Bank, Vina Moses in Corvallis, or the Benton County Foundation in Corvallis.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.