May 26, 1931 — May 19, 2019
Raymond Skinner passed away peacefully surrounded by family May 19, 2019, at the age of 87. Raymond was born in Walton, Oregon to Charles and Agness Kamph Skinner. The family moved to Monroe when Raymond was young. He attended both Monroe grade and high school. In 1948, he married Leota Collins and together they raised four children. Ronnie (Linda), Susan (Glen) Younger, Barbara (Butch) Bosteter, and Kenny (Cindy). Leota passed away in 1997. Raymond later married Allena Richards who passed away in 2007. Son Ronnie passed away in 2018. Raymond is survived by his children; brother Bob (June) Kamph; ten grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will take place at Bellfountain Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1. A potluck will follow at St. Rose of Lima Church Hall in Monroe.