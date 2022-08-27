Raymond "Pete" Gilbert

April 16, 1933 - August 20, 2022

Pete Gilbert, 89, passed away August 20, 2022 at home after a battle with cancer.

Son of Oren and Helen Gilbert, he was born in Shickey, Nebraska on April 16, 1933. They moved to Corvallis, Oregon, living there from 1937 until 1945. The family moved to Albany and he attended Riverside Grade School, then Albany High School.

Pete joined the Marine Corp in 1953 and served until 1956. He then moved back to Albany, where he worked at Charles Lily Seed Warehouse until 1965. He has always been involved in the grass seed industry.

In 1966, he married the love of his life, Dianne Dershon. In 1975, Pete went to work at Venell Farms in Corvallis, where he ran the seed warehouse, retiring from there in 2015 and moving back to Albany.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dianne; four children: sons, Steve Gilbert (Maria) of Millersburg, Rick Gilbert of Montana; daughters, Stephanie Gilbert of Eugene and Kathy Prater (Mike) of Idaho; four grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; and two sisters, Polly Strickland and Carol Bohn.

A celebration of life will be held on September 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Riverside Community Hall, 35293 Riverside Dr., Albany, Oregon 97321.

Refreshments will be served after the service.

Online condolences may be left at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.