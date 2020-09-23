Raymond Perkins

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 24, 1936 – April 10, 2020

A most wonderful and fabulous man, Dr. Raymond David Perkins, passed away April 10, 2020. He was also known as Dave, or Dr. Dave. David was born November 24, 1936 in Centralia, Washington to Ray and Mary Maki Perkins. David celebrated life every day. He loved his family and friends with all his heart. They loved him as well.

David started his life in Centralia, moving to Winlock, Washington in 1941. He was lucky enough to attend Vaness School, a one room schoolhouse, for two years. He flourished there. After that, he attended Winlock schools and graduated high school in 1954. He then attended Central Washington University, loving every minute. Education was very important to David. He became Student Body President in 1958 and graduated with a B.A. in Education in 1959.

The U.S. Air Force took David to England, where he spent four plus years at South Ruislip Air Station Headquarters 3rd A.F. as Chief of Community Relations. He enjoyed England very much. He rotated out as Captain.

Now back in Washington State, David taught Science at Natches High School from 1964-1966 and earned his Master of Education from Central Washington University. He then returned to England, taking a teaching position with the Dept. of Defense, at Upper Heyford.