September 12, 1939 - January 8, 2023

Raymond Lee Marsh passed away on January 8, 2023. He was 83.

Ray was born to Lee and Marjorie Marsh in Idaho on September 12, 1939. They moved to Seattle, Washington, during World War II as a toddler. He often talked about hearing the air raid sirens and blackout curtains. In 1946, the family moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where he attended grade school and Roseburg High School. Ray and his family attended the Church of the Nazarene, and he had a lot of good memories with the youth group. His parents moved to Corvallis, Oregon, in 1956, where he attended Corvallis High School graduating in 1957.

Music was a big part of the Marsh family. Ray performed in school musicals, played several instruments, and sang in the church choir. Later, he would sing the Gospels from pews and not miss a word. He could really hold a tune!

In 1966, he married Frances, and with their children Chris and Kim, they lived in Corvallis. Ray enjoyed Intermural sports of basketball and softball and was on several bowling leagues over the years. Ray also loved salmon fishing and crabbing out of Newport, Oregon. Fishing in Alaska with Chris was always his favorite! He loved camping and sitting around the campfire eating s'mores. Also, gardening, woodworking, and Gourd Painting.

Ray learned about the saw filing business by helping his dad as a teenager and later worked for him at United Saw Services. Ray started L&R Saw Sharpening and Manufacturing when his dad retired, making industrial saws and shipping them all over the US and Canada.

Ray never met a stranger and always had a trick or a joke to share with them. He loved to play any card or board game. After retirement, Ray played in several Senior Center Pinochle groups.

Ray was a long-time member of the Corvallis Evangelical Church and enjoyed helping the youth groups, Let's Eat Program, and enjoying many lifelong friendships.

He was an enthusiastic fan of the Oregon State Beavers and hardly ever missed a basketball game and, in his later years, cheered them on from home.

Ray is survived by his wife, Frances, son Chris Marsh (Evelin), daughter Kim Feller (Mark), Grandchildren, Rachel Thomas (Justin), Megan Kruse (Erick), Courtney Tanner (Dejuan), Kiley Feller, Carson Feller, and Rudy Marsh. Great Grandchildren Sophia, Eli, Easton, Charleston, Kaden, and Zariah. Sister Barbara Lewis, brothers Terry (Barb) Marsh and Gerry (Marilyn) Marsh.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Marsh, mother, Marjorie Marsh, and brother-in-law Johnny Lewis.

When I die, Ray often said, have a huge party! So, in honor of Ray, a Celebration of Life will be held at Chris Marsh's house on February 4, open house from 1-5 p.m. Share some laughs, and please tell stories about Ray. There is plenty to tell!