July 1, 1932 – January 24, 2023

We are sad to announce the passing of our Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, Raymond Lee Garboden, of Lebanon, Oregon. He passed on January 24, 2023, at the age of 90, peacefully in his sleep while in his favorite recliner in his home.

Ray was known in the community for being a passionate school teacher, Sunday school teacher, a long-standing member of The Gideons, and a mentor. He found joy in a post-retirement "career" building and repairing computers, he flew real airplanes and model airplanes, painted (mostly with oils), maintained an avid model train collection, and grew Award-Winning roses and orchids.

Ray is survived by his wife, Ella (Seaton) Garboden; sister, Dana (Larry) Thompson; two sons, Andrew (Tricia) Garboden and Mark (Robin) Garboden; eight grandchildren, Billy (Aleisha) McPherson, Tracey (Colby) Olson, Joel (Casey) Garboden, Stephen (Shaina) Garboden, Kaitlyn Garboden, Tiffany (Matthew) Richard, Hannah (Justin) Allen, and Daniella (Cody) Pratt; and ten great-grandchildren. Four hours after his passing, his phone's Bible App sent all of us this verse - "And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also." — John 14:3

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Lebanon Calvary Chapel, 633 Park St, Lebanon, OR 97355. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Gideons in Ray's name at Gideons.org.