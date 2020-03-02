Raymond G. Smith, Jr.

Raymond G. Smith, Jr.

{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond G. Smith Jr.

Ray

September, 18, 1938 — February 21, 2020

Ray was born to Ruth and Ray Smith, the first of eight children.

He went to Franklin Grade School and Corvallis High School, and played in all the sports until his senior year.

He worked at Castle & Cooke in Salem, where he worked his way up to foreman. Ray was married to Sandra and later to Bonnie. He had three girls, Ruth Rochelle Smith, Tina Irene Smith and Nicole Allison Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home, 815 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis. He will be interred at Oak Lawn Memorial Park. (www.demossdurdan.com)

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Smith, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News