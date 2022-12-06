Raymond Frank Braun, 86, of Redmond, passed away from stroke complications with family by his side. The second of 9 children, Ray married highschool sweetheart JoAnn Skachenko, also of Killdeer, North Dakota. Ray played football, baseball, and wrestled while earning a degree in biology and education from Dickinson State University, North Dakota. Ray taught biology and coached high school football and wrestling. Ray earned a master's degree at North Dakota State University and was a PhD candidate at the University of Northern Colorado. The high school football team of Richardton Abbey, North Dakota went unscored upon, and his Baker Montana High School team was also an undefeated state champion. Ray enjoyed the challenge of elevating football programs and had the opportunity to build and improve willing traditions at the university levelwhile he and JoAnn, a surgical nurse, raised 5 sons. Ray was the defensive secondary coach for the National Champion North Dakota State University Bison teams of 1967 and 1970 and is in the Bison Hall-of-Fame. Ray was the defensive coordinator for Washington State University with 2 Apple Cup victories over the University of Washington in 1972 and 1973. Ray was the defensive coordinator for the Oregon State Beavers that battled the Oregon Ducks to a 0 to 0 tie in the famous 'Donut Bowl' of 1983. Ray aspired to coach at the professional rank and was with the 1986 and 1987 NFL Cleveland Browns that were AFC Central championship teams, then coaching in two Pro Bowls. Ray and JoAnn moved back to Oregon where he again taught and coached at high schools, Arena football in Oklahoma City, and two seasons coaching American football in Austria. Ray considered his time coaching at Hermiston High School and Redmond High School impactful, not only inresults, but also in seeing community involvement, and civic pride in their athletic programs. Ray coached at Hermiston in 1991 and 1992 and enjoyed working there again later in the decade. Coaching the competitive Redmond High School Panther teams of 1993 and 1994, and the idea of living near the beautiful mountains of Central Oregon eventually brought Ray and JoAnn back to retire in Redmond. Skiing was their passion, and golf was his full time job. In the span of a decade, Ray won several senior tournaments. Ray hit 3 hole-in-ones, countless birdies, and one unfortunate Canadian goose on the #2 Canyon Hole at Eagle Crest Resort that recovered after making a poor choice of flightpath.