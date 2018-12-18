January 4, 1942 — December 16, 2018
Raymond Eugene Jordan, 76, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday.
He was born in Witter, Arkansas to Virgie Hazel Jordan. He grew up in Arkansas.
Raymond served in the United States Marines from 1959 to 1962. After the Marines, he moved to Oregon in the 1970’s and worked at the Champion Mill in Lebanon.
On February 28, 1992 he married Suzi Thill in Lebanon. He then worked for Willamette Industries Foster division for 28 years.
He loved hunting, fishing, dirt track racing, engine building, welding and fabrication.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Suzi of Sweet Home; children, Kimberly (Calvin) Clarke of Tempe, Arizona, and Matthew (Brandy) Jordan of Sweet Home; mother, Virgie Murphy of Fayetteville, Arkansas; sisters, Patty (Jack) Herring of Lexington, North Carolina and Judy (Dan) Morgan of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and two grandchildren.
Raymond’s family will have a celebration later.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.