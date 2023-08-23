October 1, 1946 – July 23, 2023

Ray William was born to Ray and Betty (nee Elizabeth Andersen) William on October 1, 1946 in Denver, Colorado. With his family, he moved to Washington state in 1955.

He graduated from Sumner High School in 1964. He was very active in 4-H with projects in horticulture, leadership, communications, and large and small animals. He worked at the WSU Puyallup Research and Extension Center beginning in high school.

He was granted a B.S. degree in Horticulture by Washington State University in 1968. He was a member of FarmHouse fraternity, president of the College of Agriculture, and was named Aggie of the Year in 1968.

Afterwards, he participated in the International 4-H Youth Exchange (IFYE) in Ceylon, later renamed Sri Lanka, for 6 months.

He married Nancy Garber on June 21, 1969, a recent WSU graduate. He was granted a M.S. in Horticulture, and after 2 years' research in Brazil, he was also granted a Ph.D. in Horticulture by Purdue University in 1974.

His initial professional position was at The Asian Vegetable Research and Development Center (AVRDC) near Tainan, Taiwan, Republic of China (ROC). He and Nancy lived at the center for 2-1/2 years.

He served on the faculty at the University of Florida for 3 years.

Ray joined the faculty as a Cooperative Extension Specialist in the Department of Horticulture at Oregon State University in January 1980. He and his family lived in Malawi while Ray worked at the Bvumbwe Agricultural Research Station (BARS) from 1986-1988. They returned to Corvallis where he resumed his work at OSU.

Ray was an active member of the professional associations: American Society for Horticultural Science (ASHS) and the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA).

After retiring in January 2007, he increased his volunteer activities to include Furniture Share, Stone Soup, Corvallis Sister Cities in Uzhhorod, Ukraine and Gondar, Ethiopia, Benton Habitat for Humanity Repair, and church.

He and Nancy moved to Sun City Roseville, California in July 2020.

His survivors include his wife, Nancy; daughter Kamala William (Brad Stewart Antelope, CA) and grandsons, Andrew and Alex Gillespie; daughter-in-law, Monica William (West Bloomfield, MI) and grandchildren, Haven, Miriam and Danielle. Their son, Brian, predeceased him in 2019. His brothers, David and Tom, also survive him.

He created the Raymond D. William Teaching Innovation Fund at WSU Vancouver. Memorial contributions can be made to student scholarships in the Horticulture Departments at WSU or OSU, or to First United Methodist Church Roseville. Ray was a body donor to UC Davis School of Medicine.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 20 at 2 PM at the First United Methodist Church in Roseville, CA.