March 8, 1925 – May 11, 2020
Raymond Adrien Jean, 95, of Albany, was born in Fall River, Massachusetts to Joseph and Bernadette (Sawyer) Jean. The family moved to California in 1938 where he graduated from Gardena High School in 1943.
Raymond was drafted immediately into WWII military service. He served in the European Theater of war with the 101st Airborne Division during the Battle of the Bulge, and was a survivor of the siege at Bastogne at Christmas of 1944. He married Mary Patricia Pierceall in 1946 in Gardena, California. They were happily married for 71 years, until the death of "Pat" in January of 2018. Their union produced 11 remarkable children.
During his time in California, Raymond was a building contractor. Moving to Oregon in 1966, he served as Superintendent of Construction for the Oregon Health Science University in Portland. He then moved to Albany to act as Clerk of the Works, to supervise the construction of Linn Benton Community College. He remained at the college as Director of Facilities until his retirement in 1989. He and his wife traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada. They spent 18 years in Tucson, Arizona as "Snow Birds" escaping the winters of Salem. While there, Ray became an avid golfer.
Ray served on the City of Albany Planning Commission and the City Council for a total of nine years; he was Chairman of funding/planning/construction for the Albany Senior Center. He was Charter Chairman of the Linn-Benton Transit Committee and Chairman of the St. Mary's Building Committee for the construction of the new church. Ray was instrumental in the funding and construction of the Waverly Lake and Park. He earned a Master of Science Degree from the University of Oregon at the age of 60 in 1985, while working full time.
Raymond is survived by eight of his children and their spouses. Raymond and Joy Jean, Jim and Stacey Jean, Theodore and Amy Jean, Tim Hobbs, John and Leslie Jean, Michael and Anita Jean, Julia Jean, Edmond and Lisa Jean. Also surviving are 23 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren, a brother, Paul Jean, a sister, Enid Bissot, two sisters in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Pat, parents, son Paul, two daughters Annette and Mary, grandson, brother Joseph, and a beloved sister in-law.
A memorial service will be planned by family for a later date. Private family burial of his cremated remains will be held at Waverly Cemetery as the grave marker states, "Once Upon a Time."
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
