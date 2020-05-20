× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 8, 1925 – May 11, 2020

Raymond Adrien Jean, 95, of Albany, was born in Fall River, Massachusetts to Joseph and Bernadette (Sawyer) Jean. The family moved to California in 1938 where he graduated from Gardena High School in 1943.

Raymond was drafted immediately into WWII military service. He served in the European Theater of war with the 101st Airborne Division during the Battle of the Bulge, and was a survivor of the siege at Bastogne at Christmas of 1944. He married Mary Patricia Pierceall in 1946 in Gardena, California. They were happily married for 71 years, until the death of "Pat" in January of 2018. Their union produced 11 remarkable children.

During his time in California, Raymond was a building contractor. Moving to Oregon in 1966, he served as Superintendent of Construction for the Oregon Health Science University in Portland. He then moved to Albany to act as Clerk of the Works, to supervise the construction of Linn Benton Community College. He remained at the college as Director of Facilities until his retirement in 1989. He and his wife traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada. They spent 18 years in Tucson, Arizona as "Snow Birds" escaping the winters of Salem. While there, Ray became an avid golfer.