August 27, 1926 - December 19, 2022

Ray John Harris, Jr., 96, peacefully passed away December 19, 2022, in Tigard, OR with his son Robert and granddaughter Pamela by his side.

Ray was a Navy veteran who served in both World War II and the Korean War. An electrician by trade, he owned and operated Corvallis Electricians in Corvallis, OR. His life was devoted to his family and his 64-year marriage to his high school sweetheart Roberta.

Ray is survived by his son Robert Harris and granddaughter Pamela Bowman of Tigard; granddaughter Amy Ludwick of Bend; granddaughter Rebecca Harris of Sedro-Woolley, WA; and great-grandsons Caleb, Preston, and Bradley Ludwick, and great-granddaughter Mya Reinen.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Roberta Harris; son Russell Harris; sister Patricia Anderson; and brother Donald Harris.