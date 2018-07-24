December 28, 1935 — July 19, 2018
Randy Van Stane was born in Los Angeles, California on December 28, 1935.
He passed away July 19, 2018, due to kidney failure.
He was raised in Arroyo Grande, California.
He started laying hardwood flooring at the age of 12. He was working in the carpentry industry beginning at the age of 19.
In 1966, he moved to Washington to work for Weyerhaeuser for 18 years. He was a general contractor in the state of Washington.
He moved to Lebanon in 1988.
He married the love of his life, Doreen, on September 25, 1988. For the past 29 years, he was a general contractor and together they owned R & D Building & Construction, operating in the Lebanon area. In 2005 they purchased and operated L & R Windows for six years, before they sold it in an attempt to slow down. This only lasted a few years when they went into a partnership to open LR Windows & Construction in 2015.
He is survived by his wife, “My Doreen”; his son, Richard; his daughter, Heather; other daughters Patty, and Anji; niece, Kelly; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was a member, elder, deacon and youth leader of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, where he was well known by many as Mr. Lemon Man.
His love for his church family, many friends, co-workers, and neighbors was evident as he embraced them as part of his own family.
His hobbies included motorcycle riding, camping, and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Raymond Van Stane; sister, Ann Moore; and nephew, Mitch Moore.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday July 28, 2018, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church located at 690 S. 10th St., Lebanon, Oregon.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
