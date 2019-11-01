October 14, 1965 — October 11, 2019
On Friday, October 11, at age 53, Randy passed away peacefully following complications from diabetes.
Randy was born on October 14, 1965 in California, where he was raised by his grandmother, Mamie Davis Swope. He moved to Los Angeles in his younger adult years and moved to Corvallis in 1994.
He was a computer programmer for Summit Information Systems in Corvallis for ten years; a job he happened to fall into thanks to his brothers who worked at the same company.
Randy was an avid football fan. GO CHARGERS! He loved his sports cards, his computer and just about anything tickled his fancy. He loved music and would dance like nobody was watching when a song he liked played. He was a fun loving jokester. Most of all, Randy dearly loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Juli; his daughters, Ashley Wright (Grant), and Allison Swope; and two boys that he took on as his own, Nickolas Littrell (Sydney) and Benjamin Littrell. He is also survived by his grandson, Bennett Wright; mother, Anita Manning; father, Timothy Thayer; sisters, Melissa Sube Maynard, Katherine Cerda, Julie Thayer and Scarlett Thayer; brothers, Randy Thayer, Terry Thayer and Gary Sube as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on November 9 at the Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd, Corvallis.
Randy was loved by many and loved back with his whole heart. He will be missed.