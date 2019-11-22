{{featured_button_text}}

September 9, 1949 — August 29, 2019

Randy Furtick of Ocean Shores, Washington passed on August 24, 2019. He was born in Corvallis on September 9, 1949.

After graduating from Corvallis High School in 1967 he enlisted in the Army. Serving a year in Vietnam he was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart and was a POW for a short time. Like many other returning Vets he was ostracized and actually spit upon at the Corvallis Airport.

He attended Oregon State University, majoring in geology. Randy was a fearless adventurer, treasure hunter, voracious reader, chef, talented builder, loyal friend and extremely proud of his son and his family.

He is survived by his son Evan Furtick; daughter in-law Sarah; grandchildren Jillian and Joseph of Olympia Washington; father Dick Turley of Wellton Arizona; mother Anne Furtick of Shawsville, Virginia; and sister Janet Raschke of Del Mar, California.

