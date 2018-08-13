May 17, 1959 — August 6, 2018
Randall “Randy” Goff, 59, was born in Corvallis on May 17, 1959, the son of Thomas Goff and Helen Goff, twin to sister, Denise Hergenrader.
Randy lived in: Albany, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Bainbridge Island, Washington; and Oregon City, Oregon.
He attended Oregon State University, studying Electrical Engineering and Economics.
He married his high school sweetheart Sherrie Kaiser on July 17, 1982 in Albany. They were married for 36 years.
He worked as a Consulting Engineer for EES as well as HDR, later becoming Principal at the latter.
Forever known for his rebellious spirit and generous heart.
His four daughters, Callan (30), Mallory (27), Lindsay (25) and Jaime (23) were his greatest accomplishment.
Some of Randall’s favorite things were pressed white shirts, American Spirit “organic” yellows, old time rock and roll, cats, history, cooking, Spanglish and typed dinner menus. The King of Clean... he was the Felix to everyone else’s Oscar.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany. A celebration of life follows at 12:30 p.m. at Spring Hill Country Club. A private burial will be at Willamette Memorial Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.