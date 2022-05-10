July 27, 1952 - May 6, 2022

Randall M Hudson, 69, passed away May 6, 2022, at the Independence Rehabilitation Center in Independence, Oregon.

He was born July 27, 1952, in Lebanon, Oregon, the son of Wilmer W. and J. Alline Hudson.

Randall (Randy) graduated from Lebanon Union High School, Class of 1971. Following graduation, he went to work in Lebanon at the lumber mill. He spent much of his life working at lumber and paper mills in Lebanon, Scio and along the Oregon Coastal Range.

He was married to Jacqueline Palmer from June, 1972-1977. Later, he married Betty Ann Lash. In the 1980s Randy spent much of his life working as a caregiver and fishing on boats out of Alaska. Later in his working years he would drive harvesters in the summer for Albany Frozen Foods.

In Randall's youth we remember the fun times spent on their farm in Bend, Oregon. On the dark cold evening of February 20, 1962, we will always remember sitting outside watching the skies as John Glenn circled overhead making history. Randy, Shirley, and Linda also experienced the wild west as we rode bareback on his old horse, Judy. We learned about gravity irrigation as we walked gingerly through the field watching out for snakes and lizards with his mom as we moved the water by digging the ditch to travel into another field. Randall developed an early appreciation for the music played at the Shanks family gatherings.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his half-sister, Helen Ayers and half-brother, Jack Fort.

Surviving Randall are half-brother, Darrell Fort, Redmond, Oregon; sister-in-laws, Lupe Fort, Sacramento, California; Anne Marie Viault, Roseville, California. Nieces: Shirley Lomax, Salem, Linda Ayers, Salem. Nephews: Jackie Ayers, Salem; Monte Ayers, Albany; Eric Fort, Roseville, California, Keith Fort, Salem; Darren Fort, Clackamas; Cousins: Lyle Curtis, Logsdon; Margo Patterson, Logsdon; Nancy Curtis, Beaver; Rodney and Lauretta Shanks and family, Lebanon.

A graveside service of commemoration will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 12 at Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery, 37295 Cemetery Road, Lebanon, officiated by Pastor Sam Ross. Following the service will be an informal gathering of remembrance at the Cascade Grill, 110 Opal Ct. S.E., Albany, Oregon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.