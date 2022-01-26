Ramona Slape

April 11, 1958 - Jan. 21, 2022
Ramona Irene Slape, 63, passed away on Friday January 21, 2022.
Ramona was born in Gold Beach, Oregon on April 11, 1958. She resided in Corvallis, Oregon. Ramona will be dearly missed by her family and those who cared for her in her special needs home by Benco.
Ramona is survived by her father Wayne Slape of Coos Bay; sister Lynnett Serr and brother in-law Jack Serr; nephews Justin and Andrew Serr from Colorado; sister Jordan; and brother Cory Slape from Coos Bay.
She was preceded in death by her mother Janice Slape in 2004.
"Do not let your heart be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. In my Father's house there are many dwelling places. If it were not so, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you? If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and take you to myself, so that where I am you may also be. (John 14:1-3)" Ramona is finally home.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com).