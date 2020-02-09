August 4, 1928- January 15, 2020

Beloved wife and mother, Ramona Rose Mohnike, passed away peacefully on January 15th, 2020 at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.

Ramona was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, August 4th, 1928, to Lillian Ruth and Arthur C. Honey. Along with her brother, Arthur Honey, Jr., they moved to Los Angeles, California, in 1935. She attended Manual Arts High School and Los Angeles City College.

Ramona married Louis “Lee” Mohnike on June 2nd, 1948, and moved to Baldwin Park, California, where their first daughter, Kathleen, was born. In 1951 they moved into the house Lee built in West Covina, California, where daughters Colleen and Chelsea were born.

Feeling a call to the land, they decided to become farmers and, to that end, Lee and Ramona attended Mt. San Antonio Junior College. Traveling up the coast of California into Oregon they settled on a farmstead in Alsea, moving there in 1962. They successfully raised hay and grain crops and cattle but transitioned to Christmas trees and timber. Together they planted hundreds of thousands of new trees.