October 25, 1933 — December 22, 2018
Ramona Lu Richards, 85, died peacefully at home in Albany on December 21.
She was born October 5, 1933 to Paul and Edna Heath Chambers, the youngest of five children.
She graduated from Corvallis High School in 1950 and attended Oregon State University. Ramona began work at CH2M Hill in 1969, retiring in 1995. She prepared taxes for Judy Lasswell of Corvallis for many years after retirement.
Ramona is survived by her sister, Joanne VanLiew of Lake Forest, California; her son, Steve and his wife, Cristy of Portland; her son, Mark and his wife, Betty of Albany; granddaughters, Sarah of Massachusetts, Marissa Brotherton and great-grandson, AJ of Las Vegas, Nevada and Megan of Portland. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Ramona was a huge sports fan, loved music, traveling and reading. She took her family to a Seattle Mariners game to celebrate her 75th birthday, sang with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in Portland, and took Steve and Mark to England, Ireland, Denmark and the Netherlands in the early 1960's. When not traveling by car, boat or plane, Ramona traveled through books. She had a lifetime love affair with books that she shared with her granddaughters.
Ramona lived a full and wonderful life. She left her family and friends better from sharing her life with us. She will be missed.
No memorial services are planned.
Donations in her memory can be made to the City of Albany Public Library or Call-a-Ride in care of Fisher Funeral Home, P.O. Box 156, Albany, OR, 97321.
Condolences for the family may be left online at fisherfuneralhome.com.