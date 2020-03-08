December 24, 1925 – March 2, 2020

Ramona E. Finegan was born on December 24, 1925, the first child of Lola (Westenhouse) Stringer and Sidney P. Stringer. She was born at the family homestead near Scio.

She attended a one-room schoolhouse until she started high school in Lebanon, graduating with the Class of 43. In 1946 she married Wayne T. Finegan of Scio. In 1956 they moved to Salem, where she resided until her death.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was a 30-year employee of Salem Auto Parts, working in the financial department.

Throughout her life she enjoyed many activities. She was an avid gardener and home canner; she liked to camp, cook, do crafts, and attend gatherings of family and friends, often being the “ring leader” and organizer. She was active in her church, Knight Memorial Congregational, and in the Salem Fuchsia Society. She was also a great admirer of cats.

She was preceded in death by her father, brother, Marlin Stringer of Portland, mother, husband, and many extended family members and friends. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews.