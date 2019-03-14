October 6, 1926 — February 25, 2019
Ramola Anna Louise Knoepfle, 92, passed away in West Linn, Oregon on February 25, 2019.
Ramola was born on October 6, 1926, in Clay Center, Kansas. She grew up on her parents’ Kansas farm, first attending and then teaching in a nearby one-room schoolhouse.
Ramola met her husband, Clarence, at Westmar College. They married in 1950, after which they pastored churches in North Dakota and Corvallis, Oregon. As a pastor’s wife, Ramola served many roles, including Sunday school teacher, choir director, and hostess of countless Sunday dinners.
Ramola and Clarence retired in Portland, where Ramola loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing dominoes, solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles, cooking, canning, walking, and playing hymns on the piano.
Ramola was predeceased by her husband, Clarence; her brothers, Bob (Grace) and Don (Clara); and her daughter, Delight (Lloyd).
She is survived by her sister, Naomi (Lowell); her daughter, Faith (Don); her son, Dan (Gail); six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A gathering and rejoicing of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at the Valley View Church in Happy Valley, Oregon. Please join us in the Activity Center for a light lunch as we remember and celebrate our beloved mother and grandmother.