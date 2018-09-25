August 19, 1936 — September 23, 2018
Ralph Loren Emmert, 82, of Sweet Home, a father and grandfather figure to countless people, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at around 2:30 p.m.
Loren was born in Woodburn, Oregon in 1936 to Ralph Louis and Mary Viola (Casebeer) Emmert. The family moved to the Sweet Home area when Loren was a child, and he attended Foster Elementary through the eighth grade. As part of a strong Christian family, he attended Western Mennonite High School and graduated in 1954.
Loren met the love of his life, Evelyn Ann Hostetler, in the winter of 1953 while at school, and he declared to a friend that he would marry that woman someday. Loren and Ev married in 1956 and began an incredible story of love and commitment. The two recently celebrated 62 years of marriage.
As a young man, Loren began working for his father and uncles at Emmert Brothers Construction and also Emmert Logging. He purchased his first logging truck in his early twenties, and he hauled for himself and later for Wimer Logging for a career spanning over 40 years. He and Ev opened Sweet Home Florist in 1978, where Loren putting together flower bouquets on a weekday afternoon became a common sight.
Despite his dedication to work, family and friends were Loren’s real life work. Loren and Ev raised their boys in the Sweet Home Mennonite Church, and, during the last forty years, have rarely missed a service at Community Chapel in Sweet Home.
For decades, he was an early morning mainstay at Mollie’s Bakery, and later in life met friends regularly at Skyline or The Point Restaurants. The Emmert Christmas morning was an experience like no other, and Loren’s mischievous sense of humor and belly laugh brought joy to all who knew him.
An avid sports fan, Loren could be seen supporting the youth of Sweet Home at various events, and he also loved attending all of his grandkids’ and great grandkids’ games. He was a huge Blazers fan, and the living room TV was always ready for college and NFL football on an autumn weekend.
Loren is survived by his wife, Evelyn Emmert; his children, Doug (Peggy), Steve (Sandi), Greg (Angie) and Dan (Kelley); nine grandchildren, Shane (Kim), Brad (Selena), Chad (Katy), Tyler (Joanna), Nicole (Mikal), Bethany, Mitchell, Chris (Megan), and Colby; 15 great-grandchildren; his sister, Sandra Olson (Leon); and his brother, Stan Emmert (Tess).
Viewings will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 27 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel and 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, September 28 at Community Chapel Lobby. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 28 in the Amphitheater at Community Chapel. Final burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Gilliland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Loren Emmert Family Scholarship Fund ℅ Sweet Home Alumni Foundation PO Box 83 Sweet Home, OR 97386.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.