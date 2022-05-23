November 15, 1926 - May 12, 2022

Ralph H. Nielsen, 95, died May 12 at his home in Albany, Oregon. He grew up in Aloha, Oregon, the son of Henry A. and Viola Nielsen. He graduated from Beaverton high school in 1943, and began attending OSC in Corvallis. Ralph served in the Navy from 1944-1946 as an electronic technician's mate (radar), then he returned to finish his Chemical Engineering degree. He married Viola Taylor, of Hillsboro, in May 1948.

Ralph spent his career working with refractory metals, beginning at the US Bureau of Mines, from 1950-1955, studying with Dr. Kroll how to separate and produce zirconium and hafnium metals for the navy. In 1956 he became employee #3 at Wah Chang in Albany as they built the first industrial plant in the world to produce these metals (which are used to construct nuclear reactors for use in submarines and aircraft carriers). He spent over 25 years as head of Chemical Research & Development and Director of Research where he built an international reputation for expertise in Zirconium and Hafnium Chemistry.

He retired from Wah Chang in 1992, to focus on consulting work and extensive independent travels with Viola throughout Europe. New York was also a frequent destination, for museum visits and performances at the Metropolitan Opera and the symphony. Along with Viola, Ralph was a 30-year member of the Oregon Symphony and Portland Opera.

Ralph was either the sole author or the primary author for many articles on Hafnium and Zirconium in technical reference publications including the Kirk-Othmer Encyclopedia of Chemical Technology and Ullmer's Encyclopedia of Industrial Chemistry. He also wrote a book about Dr. WJ Kroll, who invented the extraction process for producing zirconium metal in Albany. He served on the PEO board and the national board for NCEES, where he also contributed questions used in licensing exams for Professional Engineers.

He was a long-time supporter of the Boy Scouts in the mid-Willamette Valley, assisting in multiple volunteer capacities, and was awarded the Silver Beaver award for his service.

Ralph contracted polio as a teenager, and though his case was relatively mild, it produced a lifelong desire to exercise and maintain good physical health. He was a member of the YMCA for many decades, where he would swim a mile or two each day. Much later, in the early 1990's, he completed Cycle Oregon 5, 6, and 7.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger sister and younger brother. He is survived by his wife Viola, son Henry Nielsen (Janet), daughter Susan Stearns (George), and two grandchildren: Lisa and William Stearns.

Donations in Ralph's memory may be made through Fisher Funeral Home to either the Albany Regional Museum (Wah Chang Collection) or the Willamette Valley Concert Band.