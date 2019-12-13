Ralph Elmer Potter

October 15, 1950 — November 26, 2019

On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Ralph Elmer Potter, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away suddenly at the age of 69 years old.

Ralph was born in Cottage Grove, Oregon, to Thomas C. and Joyce (Clark) Potter, on October 15, 1950. He graduated from Cottage Grove High School in June 1968. Ralph joined the Air Force in 1969 and served his country honorably until 1973. On September 22, 1969 he married the love of his life, Patricia (Trish) Ann Thompson, and together they raised two daughters, Chrisi Cantamessa and Angela Harris.

Ralph will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Trish Potter; children, Chrisi Cantamessa and Angela (Jason) Harris; and his adoring grandchildren, Trevor Cantamessa, Gavin Potter, and Vance and Shelby Harris. Ralph will also be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law, Dorothy Colman; brothers, Tom (Maryanne) Potter and Donnie (Kathy) Potter; numerous nephews, nieces, extended family and dear friends. Ralph was predeceased by his brother, Terry Potter.

A celebration of Ralph’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at The Boulder Falls Inn, 505 Mullins Drive, Lebanon, Oregon 97355.

