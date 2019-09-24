January 25, 1937 — September 19, 2019
Ralph Edward Giffin, 82, died Thursday morning at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s.
He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Joyce Elizabeth (Stigall) Giffin; his daughter, Kelly (Giffin) Ditch; sons, Ralph A Giffin and John T Giffin; his sister, Carrie (Giffin) Carter; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Ralph spent his early years in Southern California and the Oregon coast. He was a multi-sport star athlete in Waldport, Oregon, where he met his wife. He served two years in the United States Army and married Joyce when he returned home.
He was a self-taught brick mason who became a master at his craft. His work still stands throughout the state of Oregon including the Two Rivers Market in downtown Albany.
He was actively involved in Hope Church (formerly First Assembly of God) since 1970. He loved Jesus and his family, and enjoyed his friends, golfing, and the Oregon State Beavers.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at Hope Church followed by a reception.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
