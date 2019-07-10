February 2, 1939 — July 3, 2019
Ralph David Rawie, Jr. was born February 2, 1939 to Ralph and Velma (Carter) Rawie in Corvallis.
He died July 3, 2019 after an extended illness.
Dave was a life-long resident of Corvallis. He graduated from Corvallis High School in 1957. He grew up on his family-owned dairy farm located on what is now 23rd Street. After graduation, he attended California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo for one term. While home for Christmas vacation, he took a two week job at Wilson Motors in Corvallis, which lasted for 50 plus years, most of it as Parts Manager. He retired from the parts department in 2001, and continued to drive for Wilson's until his stroke in 2004.
Dave loved boats and fishing. He enjoyed puttering in his shop, forever modifying something. Maybe because he grew up on a farm, Dave could fix anything. Those skills are sorely missed.
He was an eternal optimist and had a great sense of humor. Dave's was a grateful spirit, always looking on the bright side of things, knowing that tomorrow would be better. He is dearly loved, and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Pamela (Laux) Rawie of Corvallis; his brother, Melvin (Delores) Rawie of Corvallis; and several dearly loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service was held at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany.
Memorial contributions in his name can be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice or Safehaven Humane Society in care of McHenry Funeral Home, 206 NW 5th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330.