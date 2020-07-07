× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 9, 1951 – June 21, 2020

Raj Kamal Surendra, 69, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.

He was born and raised in the Fiji Islands. He worked for Georgia Pacific in Halsey for over 40 years.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl Surendra, his daughter Lacie Cannon and her husband Robert Cannon, and his son Rian Surendra, all from Albany. He is also survived by his brother Vasant Kamal and family from Union City, California.

His mother, two brothers and two sisters preceded him in death. A celebration of life will be held later this year.

