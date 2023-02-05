June 4, 1975 - December 28, 2022

Rachael Elizabeth Shook left this world on December 28, 2022. She was at home, peacefully in the arms of her true love. She was 47 years-old. Rachael is survived by her husband Hans Hlawaty, their 10-year-old son Josef, and siblings James Shook, Sarah Monroe, Janet Shook, and Malynda Shook.

Born June 4, 1975 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Rachael spent her earliest years in Hawaii, where she often recalled attending kindergarten barefoot. Her family would also live in Idaho and Utah before settling in Corvallis in 1988. Rachael graduated from Corvallis High School in 1993 and spent a year each at the University of Oregon and Utah State before launching into adventure and moving to New York City all by herself. There, she attended Hunter College and earned a degree in English Literature. Throughout her education she received numerous awards and scholarships, often for her excellent writing talent. Following graduation, Rachael worked in publishing and volunteered with school children. She returned to Corvallis in 2001 and worked at OSU's College of Education and English Department. It was also then that she met the love of her life, fellow Oregonian, Hans Hlawaty.

With Hans, Rachael developed a devoted pack of lifelong friends. They all shared a love of camping, costumery, silly movies, music, dance parties, games, and all things adventure. As a group, they moved together to Los Angeles in 2004 where Rachael began law school while her friends pursued careers in the film industry. They all spent every weekend together, poolside as much as possible. Their parties were legendary.

Rachael and Hans were married in Malibu in 2007, beneath the shade of an ancient live oak; they honeymooned in Greece, visiting the Cyclades and exploring ancient ruins. That same year Rachael graduated from Loyola Law School and began working as an insurance litigator. Though working grueling hours, she managed to fulfill her love of adventure and travel by making trips to Istanbul, Nicaragua, and back to New York City.

With the birth of their son Josef in 2012 they strongly felt the call to return to their hometown, to be close to family and all the wonders of the Oregon outdoors. Once back in the Willamette Valley, Rachael practiced tenant law, collected vintage clothing, and enjoyed the process of creating an idyllic Oregon childhood for Josef-camping and exploring, spending time with family, and taking in the richness of Corvallis.

In 2020 Rachael was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Though it was crushing to face this disease at such a young age, she underwent her treatment with incredible courage and grace, always remaining optimistic and never losing touch with the beauty and gift of life in this world.

Rachael loved to travel, visiting Japan, Portugal, Ireland, and the Yucatan. She loved world languages and was always learning a new tongue. She was deeply saddened to know that her long-planned visit to Rome would not come to be. She loved art and all things crafty; her home was filled with all manner of creative projects, and family or friend gatherings always found her at work on some kind of crafting. She loved vintage clothing and accessories and accumulated a large collection of these classic items.

Rachael was a connoisseur of a wide range of literature, film, and music. She knew the lyrics to every song, could debate you both on Restoration Literature and Punk Rock (and win), and could drop the perfect quote from a movie at just the right moment. She gave rousing karaoke renditions of songs of all genres. She dazzled on the dance floor.

Rachael was ever in touch with the awe and wonder of the natural world, feeling great reverence for plants and animals. As she recovered from her first round of treatment she painstakingly created a Japanese garden in her backyard. She could name every type of fern, moss, and grass, as if they were dear friends.

Those lucky enough to be in her dear company knew her for impeccable timing, phenomenal memory, razor wit, prowess at all things games, tenderness for meek beasts, fierce advocacy for the under-represented, love of the absurd, and abiding loyalty to her people. Her smile and laugh lit up the room. She continues to be beloved by her family and friends. She will be dearly missed, and greatly remembered.