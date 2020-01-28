February 19, 1987 ~ January 20, 2020

Quinten Price Castellano of Independence, Oregon passed away at home unexpectedly on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 32. Quinten spent his younger years between Las Vegas, Nevada and Huntington Beach, California before making his way to Oregon in the early 2000s.

Q, as many knew him, lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed being outdoors, water activities of all kinds, playing video games, collecting comic books, dancing, and the Green Bay Packers. He was very much a people person and an avid hugger who would often tell stories to anyone who would listen.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Quinten is preceded in death by his step-brother, Kevin. He is survived by his wife Melissa Castellano, née Hinzman, of Independence, his father Tony Castellano and his wife Diane of Huntington Beach, his brother Justin, step-sister Kristina and her husband José, his father- and mother-in-law, and several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-quintin-castellano

In honor of Quinten, there will be a viewing at Farnstrom Mortuary in Independence on Friday, January 31, from 12-2 p.m., with services beginning at 3 p.m. A gathering will follow.

Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Please share your memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family of Quinten Castellano, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Farnstrom Mortuary

410 Monmouth St

Independence, OR 97351 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Quinten's Viewing begins. Farnstrom Mortuary

410 Monmouth St

Independence, OR 97351 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Quinten's Memorial Service begins.