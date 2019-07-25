Quinn Izak Stover

December 3, 2003 — July 15, 2019
Quinn Stover passed away on July 15, 2019 in Albany.
He was born on December 3, 2003 to Thomas and Jeanie Stover (Morris).
He passed way too soon at 15 years of age, and will be missed by all those around him.
Quinn had attended Central Elementary, Memorial Middle School, then West Albany High School, then later in the year, South Albany High School.
He spent his time hiking, walking on the beach, skate boarding, and longboarding. Quinn liked camping, shooting, playing music—mostly loud—and driving (he was looking forward to getting his license this summer). He enjoyed playing trumpet, and preferred to learn better skills as Mr. Welsh had them practice in groups and critique one another on how to improve. He enjoyed being in nature, eating junk food and anything sweet, he referred to fish as a vegetable. He was a great shot on the shooting range, along with axe throwing. He loved his friends, Udder Budder experiments to make people laugh and gaming with friends.
He did enjoy running and tried his hand at soccer and cross country. He received an arrow of light in Scouting and enjoyed his adventures in the process. He passed sacrament for church, and he enjoyed serving through volunteering in the community. He was considering occupations in mechanics, and did well in culinary arts.
He nearly always had his little shadow with him, Dusty dog, who is with him forever now as he was in the car at the time as well. He also enjoyed just spending time with family and friends. He will be missed but never forgotten…
He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Jeanie; his brother, Roland Stover; and sister Lorraine Morris; his grandmother Jan Stover, his friends Billy France-Bagwell, Corbin Cellerini, Hunter Nelson, and many other friends. He was loved by many.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1615 SE 28th Avenue, in Albany Oregon.
In addition, a celebration of life will also be held at Bryant Park, at the covered area near the playground. All are welcome, you may bring whatever food you wish for a potluck style dinner. Dress is casual (T-shirt and jeans as he would have liked it). It will be held between 4:30 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
