April 23, 1928 — August 6, 2018
Priscilla Carolyn (Ring) Zaworski died peacefully August 6th, 2018 in Corvallis. She was born April 23rd, 1928 to James William and Ruth Farrington Ring in Locke Mills village, Town of Greenwood, Maine, in the same house in which her mother was born. She graduated from Gould Academy in nearby Bethel, Maine as one of the townies who continued their education beyond the eighth-grade level offered in the public school. She began her undergraduate study at Wheelock College, Boston (many years later completing her degree at Oregon State University). While at Wheelock she met her future husband Robert Joseph Zaworski on a blind date at the Norumbega Park dance hall. They were married in Locke Mills on April 24th, 1948 and Priscilla joined him in Venezuela where he had begun work with the oil industry.
After ten years, Bob returned to school and the family, now including five young children, moved first to Sharon, Massachusetts and then to Corvallis where he joined the engineering faculty at OSU. Another return to graduate study took them to Marblehead, Massachusetts from ’63 to ’66. In 1978–79 they enjoyed a sabbatical year in Stuttgart, Germany and they returned there from ’83–’86. They made many lasting friendships there and Priscilla returned several times over the years, as well as often welcoming German friends to Corvallis. She liked every place she lived.
She also enjoyed travel throughout her life, from the adventure of train trips to Portland, Maine as a girl, to her first coast-to-coast trip in a Model A Ford and then later yearly family car trips between Oregon and New England, to later travel with friends, church groups, and Elderhostel to many places in the U.S. and Europe. She had been to all fifty states.
Priscilla was an excellent cook, remarkably cheerful and level-headed, and unfailingly grateful. She loved all her family and was deeply loved. In the last months of her life she often marveled, “It’s been a great life, one I couldn’t have even imagined.”
Priscilla was an active member of First Congregational United Church of Christ (Corvallis). For many years she volunteered at the Folk Club Thrift Store. She helped organize the Gifts for a Better World pop-up fair-trade Christmas market and also managed sales of SERRV fair-trade items at many events.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Anne, brother Keith, and sister-in-law Maggie, and by her husband Robert. She is survived by children Joseph (Katherine) Zaworski of Corvallis, Ruth (Terry) Knight and Deborah (Gary) Klempke both of the Tri-Cities, Washington, James (Carol) Zaworski of Portland, Oregon, and David Zaworski of Forest Grove, Oregon, and by fourteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends who held her dear.
A memorial service will be held at First Congregational UCC, Corvallis, at 2p.m. on September 15th.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Robert Zaworski Memorial Scholarship Endowment for Mechanical Engineering at OSU, First Congregational UCC Corvallis, The Greenwood Historical Society, or the Town of Greenwood designated for upkeep of Maggie’s Nature Park.