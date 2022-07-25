Priscilla Amanda Arnett

Priscilla was born July 12, 1987 in San Diego, California. She grew up in Escondido, California and Corvallis, Oregon, graduating from Corvallis High School in 2005. She attended Linn Benton Community College and Portland Community College. Recently she was living in Portland where she worked as an HR Recruiter, and had returned to school with the dream of getting a PhD in Music.

Priscilla was a force to be reckoned with. She had a profound and passionate love for music, a dynamic sense of humor and the contagious laugh to accompany it. She had the wisdom of someone far beyond her years. She had an incredibly beautiful singing voice that some were lucky to hear at karaoke. She loved music more than anything, had a deep knowledge of music history, and immersed herself in going to as many concerts as she could. Her other loves included writing, art, comic books, and spaghetti. Her presence was strong and could never be ignored, and most certainly will never be forgotten.