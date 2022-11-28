Aug. 7, 1957—Nov. 21, 2022

CORVALLIS—Princeton Elderts Pomaikai, Sr., 65, of Corvallis, OR passed away on Monday, November, 21, 2022. Princeton was born in Ewa, HI on Wednesday, August 7, 1957 to Samuel A’alona Pomaikai and Josephine Manini Pilila’au.

He is survived by his fiance, Connie Dude; daughter, Chandre Stanwood (Joshua Stanwood); son, Princeton Pomaikai, Jr.; sister, Joann Isomura (Norman); brother, Paul Pomaikai, Sr. (Donna); sister, Mae Leslie (Neal); brother, Moses Pomaikai, Sr.; sister, Lavern Leslie (Clarence); brother, Matthew Pomaikai (Julie); sister, Faith Kanui; grandchildren: Diamond, Angel, Ikaikai, Zoe, Kamalei, Koamalu, Alena, Alamea, Keanu; and great-granddaughters: Adrianna and Frejya. Along with many nieces and nephews.

In 1974, he met and fell in love with Julie Helepololei. Together they raised three wonderful children on the leeward side of the island of O’ahu. Princeton loved the ocean; he was a great fisherman, he loved to surf and just being surrounded by the ocean. His love for music and singing with his family always made his heart full.

In 1998, Princeton, Julie and their two sons relocated to Corvallis, OR where they spent 12 wonderful years together before she passed away on January, 1, 2010.

On February, 25, 2022 his youngest son, Stanley passed away suddenly and joined our mother in the arms of Jesus. In April 2013 , Princeton met Connie and found a love that he no longer thought existed for him. They spent nearly 10 wonderful years together doing what they loved gardening, traveling, being with family and just loving one another till he went home to be with Jesus.

Princeton had a light that shined so bright he didn’t even notice it. He has touched so many lives that his passing has saddened an enormous amount of people. We mourn the loss of our Dad but rejoice, in his home coming to his castle in the sky. His love and faithfulness to Jesus is what gives his children and loved ones comfort in knowing he is in the arms of our Lord. Princeton will be missed, the stories of his life will be shared, and he will be remembered by many. We will remember you always and carry you with us all the days of our lives. We Love You Always.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Benton County Fairgrounds Auditorium, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis, OR 97330. 10:00 am. Private Family Viewing, 11:00 a.m. Public Viewing, 12:00 p.m. Service. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.