Postponement of services

Postponement of services

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The memorial service previously scheduled for Sarah J. Lovelady, on March 21, has been postponed, and will be announced at a later date. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News